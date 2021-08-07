UrduPoint.com

CDA Increases Tube Wells In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:22 PM

CDA increases tube wells in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Water Supply Department has increased the number of tube wells to further improve the water supply system in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Water Supply Department has increased the number of tube wells to further improve the water supply system in Islamabad.

The CDA Water Supply Department has 170 tube wells in various sectors in functioning condition to supply water to the city of Islamabad while five new tube wells had been added and nine tube wells had been repaired, said a news release.

It is expected that four to five more tube wells in different sectors would be added to the system next month.

In this regard, the water is being supplied to the citizens of Islamabad under a comprehensive plan and strategy.

on the special directions of the CDA administration, the concerned staff of the water supply department is performing their duties efficiently at different times so that the citizens do not face water shortage.

The staff of Water Supply Department was repairing old, dilapidated and damaged water supply lines in some sectors of Islamabad which were repairable and restoring water supply and also addressing complaints of water leakage.

Similarly, new and modern underground pipelines for water supply were being laying down.

In addition, the CDA administration has urged the citizens to avoid reckless use of water

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Water Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses record exports worth over $25b

Pakistan witnesses record exports worth over $25b

4 minutes ago
 Aiman Khan stuns fans by her latest photo from Att ..

Aiman Khan stuns fans by her latest photo from Attabad Lake

8 minutes ago
 Social figure of Nowshera Haji Ameen shot dead at ..

Social figure of Nowshera Haji Ameen shot dead at Motorway

2 minutes ago
 'LDA transformed as a public-friendly body: S M Im ..

'LDA transformed as a public-friendly body: S M Imran

2 minutes ago
 Minister grieves over losses of traders in Nowsher ..

Minister grieves over losses of traders in Nowshera blaze

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national positivity ratio hovers over 8%

COVID-19 national positivity ratio hovers over 8%

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.