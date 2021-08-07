CDA increases tube wells in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Water Supply Department has increased the number of tube wells to further improve the water supply system in Islamabad.

The CDA Water Supply Department has 170 tube wells in various sectors in functioning condition to supply water to the city of Islamabad while five new tube wells had been added and nine tube wells had been repaired, said a news release.

It is expected that four to five more tube wells in different sectors would be added to the system next month.

In this regard, the water is being supplied to the citizens of Islamabad under a comprehensive plan and strategy.

on the special directions of the CDA administration, the concerned staff of the water supply department is performing their duties efficiently at different times so that the citizens do not face water shortage.

The staff of Water Supply Department was repairing old, dilapidated and damaged water supply lines in some sectors of Islamabad which were repairable and restoring water supply and also addressing complaints of water leakage.

Similarly, new and modern underground pipelines for water supply were being laying down.

In addition, the CDA administration has urged the citizens to avoid reckless use of water