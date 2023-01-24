UrduPoint.com

CDA Initiates 30 Projects During Last 6 Months

Published January 24, 2023

CDA initiates 30 projects during last 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated over 30 projects under the chairmanship of Capt (R) Usman Younis during the last six months (August 2022 to January 2023).

According to the details, the construction of Bhara Kaho Bypass worth Rs6500 million was started and over 60 percent completion mark has been achieved despite many hurdles.

The construction project of the road connecting Margalla Avenue with Khayaban-e-Iqbal worth Rs3900 million was also initiated. Moreover, the development projects in sector C–14 and 15 (Rs3148 million), Sectors I-12/1 and I-12/4 (Rs1815 million), Sector E-12/1 (Rs789.4 million), Sector I-15/2 (Rs1425 million), Sector E-12/2 and 12/3 were also initiated.

Development of Islamabad Expressway from PWD to GT Road (Rs10,990 million), widening and improvement of Park Road (Rs1917 million), the completion of bus stops for "Green and Blue Line Bus Service", flyover and underpass at Srinagar Highway, completion of Margalla Avenue (Rs4500 million), Rawal Chowk and Margalla Town underpass, Nilore Heights, construction of pedestrian bridges at Srinagar Highway (Rs240 million) were completed.

Launching of auction and establishment of a dedicated cell for Overseas Pakistanis, recovery of Rs3.5 billion pending against various properties, cancellation of lease on account of defaults (Rs5 billion appx) and streamlining property transfer at one window office were also some important initiatives.

During the last six months more than 4000 canals of CDA land were also retrieved from adverse possession, whereas, 500 illegal structures were demolished while 70 buildings were sealed on account of violations.

600 plots were allotted to resolve long outstanding rehabilitation matters through e-balloting in the first phase.

