CDA install 5 new tube wells, repairs 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed five new tube wells and repaired nine to mitigate water scarcity issues in the Federal capital.

There were around 170 tube wells functional in the city which were supplying uninterrupted water supply to the areas dependent on tube wells, said an official of Water Supply Directorate.

Talking to APP, he said sectors I-8, I-9 and its adjoining sub-sectors depends on tube wells for which the concerned staff of the directorate had been deployed who were performing duties round the clock in different shifts.

To a query, he said water was being supplied to the citizens under a comprehensive strategy, however with increase in water demand It was expected that four to five more tube wells in different sectors would be added to the system next month.

Similarly, the demand for tankers in Islamabad has also been reduced significantly due to the operation of tube wells, he said.

During past, he said the CDA used to receive over 400 complaints a day, but now due to improvement in system it reduced to 150.

Further-more, he said the number of tankers and staff has also been reduced from 25 to 10 to ensure full water supply in the city and to address the grievances of the citizens.

The official added that the staff of Water Supply Directorate was repairing old, dilapidated and damaged water supply lines in some sectors, besides addressing complaints of water leakage. The new and modern pipelines for water supply were being laid underground.

The CDA has formed special teams to control water theft and pressure issues, he said in response to another question.

The department had launched a survey of all private and government houses and commercial buildings in Islamabad to determine water issues, he added.

Meanwhile, the CDA administration has urged the citizens to refrain from reckless use of water so the water could be be shared equally.

It also warned the residents to prevent from getting deeply bored, in case of violation the administration would take strict legal action against the person.

