CDA installs 1,419 new LED lights oN Islamabad roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:16 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reported major progress in its citywide street lighting upgrade, announcing that 1,419 LED lights have already been installed across Islamabad, with the remaining fixtures to be completed within the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reported major progress in its citywide street lighting upgrade, announcing that 1,419 LED lights have already been installed across Islamabad, with the remaining fixtures to be completed within the current month.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, while chairing a review meeting on Tuesday, was briefed that the new energy-efficient lights have been installed on Srinagar Highway leading to the New Islamabad International Airport, Faizabad to Shah Faisal Mosque, and Margalla Road from F-5 to F-11.

The project aims to replace hundreds of outdated and defective lights, enhancing both safety and the city’s night-time aesthetics.

Randhawa directed that installation be accelerated, especially in high-traffic corridors and public parks.

He instructed that lighting and poles in F-9 Park and other green spaces be completed at the earliest to benefit citizens.

“Modern and reliable street lighting is vital for safe commuting and for showcasing Islamabad as a modern and vibrant capital. The results must be visible within weeks,” he said.

Officials added that once the ongoing phase is complete, thousands of streetlights across the city will have been upgraded to LEDs, cutting maintenance costs and ensuring brighter, more durable illumination.

While the lighting project took center stage, the CDA board also reviewed other major development schemes.

The Shaheen Chowk underpass project has completed its bidding process.

Randhawa directed that an alternative traffic plan be introduced along with temporary parking near Fatima Jinnah Park to minimize disruption during construction.

Similarly, the T-Chowk Rawat flyover project was discussed, with instructions to install permanent LED and SMD lighting.

At the Faizabad Interchange, the chairman ordered a complete redesign to resolve traffic congestion on a permanent basis.

The meeting also reviewed the upgradation of the CDA Nursery into a “Gardenia Hub”, which now features greenhouses and floral shops.

Randhawa directed that a specific area be reserved for the diplomatic community to participate in tree plantation.

Meanwhile, uplift work on graveyards along the Expressway, including construction of boundary walls, is nearing completion.

Concluding the session, Randhawa urged that all projects move forward without delay. “The timely completion of these works will not only enhance facilities for citizens but also help transform Islamabad into a modern, safe, and model city,” he remarked.

