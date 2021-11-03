CDA installs 80,000 ft new pipelines for nonstop water supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a new network of water supply lines sprawling over 80,000 feet in various sectors to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the Federal capital.

Deputy Director General Water Management CDA Sardar Khan Zimri told APP that the authority repaired some 450 outdated and damaged pipelines that helped in conserving 8 to 9 million gallons of water being added to the existing network.

He said that on the special instructions of Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, several dilapidated pipelines (50 to 60 years old) in various sectors of the federal capital were repaired and new pipelines were laid as per the requirement.

He said that a large quantity of water was being wasted due to broken and leaking pipelines.

"The water shortage used to become nuisance for the citizens facing severe hardships, especially in the summers, which led the CDA to replace the dilapidated pipelines in various sectors," he pointed out while responding a query.

Zimri informed that the CDA had allocated a budget of Rs 400 million for fixing the dilapidated pipelines.

"We would also replace the dilapidated pipelines in Islamabad for which we have asked for a budget of Rs 600 million from the quarters concerned," he said.

He added that after the approval of budget, all the pipelines would be fixed in Islamabad during winter season.

He urged the masses to use water carefully and judiciously as the region received less monsoon rainfall as compared to the last year.

Last year, the water level at Simli Dam was 2,315 feet which at present was recorded at 2,271 feet with a decline of 44 of water level in one of the only reservoirs providing water to the federal capital.

Another water reservoir of Khanpur Dam also reported decline in water level as it was noted 2,282 feet last year whereas this year the level dropped to 2,240 feet with a reduction of 42 feet.

While referring to the water level situations recorded, Sardar Khan Zimri said, "We used to receive about five hundred water complaints on average that have jumped up to 100 to 150 requests pertaining to water shortage issues."/395