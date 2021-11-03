UrduPoint.com

CDA Installs 80,000 Ft New Pipelines For Nonstop Water Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:33 PM

CDA installs 80,000 ft new pipelines for nonstop water supply

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a new network of water supply lines sprawling over 80,000 feet in various sectors to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed a new network of water supply lines sprawling over 80,000 feet in various sectors to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the Federal capital.

Deputy Director General Water Management CDA Sardar Khan Zimri told APP that the authority repaired some 450 outdated and damaged pipelines that helped in conserving 8 to 9 million gallons of water being added to the existing network.

He said that on the special instructions of Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, several dilapidated pipelines (50 to 60 years old) in various sectors of the federal capital were repaired and new pipelines were laid as per the requirement.

He said that a large quantity of water was being wasted due to broken and leaking pipelines.

"The water shortage used to become nuisance for the citizens facing severe hardships, especially in the summers, which led the CDA to replace the dilapidated pipelines in various sectors," he pointed out while responding a query.

Zimri informed that the CDA had allocated a budget of Rs 400 million for fixing the dilapidated pipelines.

"We would also replace the dilapidated pipelines in Islamabad for which we have asked for a budget of Rs 600 million from the quarters concerned," he said.

He added that after the approval of budget, all the pipelines would be fixed in Islamabad during winter season.

He urged the masses to use water carefully and judiciously as the region received less monsoon rainfall as compared to the last year.

Last year, the water level at Simli Dam was 2,315 feet which at present was recorded at 2,271 feet with a decline of 44 of water level in one of the only reservoirs providing water to the federal capital.

Another water reservoir of Khanpur Dam also reported decline in water level as it was noted 2,282 feet last year whereas this year the level dropped to 2,240 feet with a reduction of 42 feet.

While referring to the water level situations recorded, Sardar Khan Zimri said, "We used to receive about five hundred water complaints on average that have jumped up to 100 to 150 requests pertaining to water shortage issues."/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Water Budget Dam Khanpur Amir Ali Capital Development Authority All From Million

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of h ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares first glimpse of her son

4 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

10 seconds ago
 SC directs provinces to submit reports on tree pla ..

SC directs provinces to submit reports on tree plantation

12 seconds ago
 WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's Covaxin Vacc ..

WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's Covaxin Vaccine Against COVID-19

13 seconds ago
 Spanish La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake ..

Spanish La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Er ..

15 seconds ago
 Russian An-12 Plane En Route to Irkutsk Goes Missi ..

Russian An-12 Plane En Route to Irkutsk Goes Missing - Emergency Services

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.