CDA Installs New Tube Well In Margalla Town To Ensure Clean Water Supply
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In a significant step towards ensuring clean water for Islamabad residents, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated the installation of a new tube well in Margalla Town.
Under the guidance of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Water Management Wing, led by Director General Sardar Khan Zamri, is working diligently to address the community’s water needs.
The new tube well project, already reaching a depth of over 550 feet, is expected to yield a substantial water supply for the area.
CDA officials are optimistic that the installation will not only meet current demand but also contribute to a more reliable water supply for Margalla Town residents.
Meanwhile, local residents have expressed gratitude for the project, hopeful that it will resolve longstanding water issues.
“For years, we’ve faced water shortages, especially during the summer. Knowing that a new tube well is being installed gives us hope,” shared Fazl e Rabbi, a resident of Margalla Town.
Another resident, Kashif Malik, appreciated the CDA’s efforts. “Access to clean water is a basic right, and it’s reassuring to see the CDA addressing this issue with such a proactive approach. We’re looking forward to more projects like this.”
With the ongoing work nearing completion, the CDA aims to finish the installation promptly to provide a stable and clean water supply to Margalla Town.
This initiative aligns with the authority’s continued commitment to improving the quality of life for Islamabad’s citizens.
