UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Installs Sanitizers At Public Dealing Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

CDA installs sanitizers at public dealing offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed sanitizers at its different public dealing office in addition to provision of masks and gloves to the employees directly involved in public dealing.

The step has been taken as preventive measures in wake of situation arise due to Coronavirus.

In this connection, four sanitizers have been installed at One Window Operation Directorate in addition to provision of masks and gloves to the staff deputed at OWO. Similarly Sanitizers have also been made available at main gate of the CDA headquarters so that the people entering the headquarters can wash their hands properly.

Moreover, 2 sanitizers have also been installed at Executive Block while provision of sanitizers at CDA Capital Hospital has been also ensured. Furthermore, on the directions of management employees have been exempted from bio-metric attendance as preventive measures.

Related Topics

Owo Capital Development Authority From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

26 minutes ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

34 minutes ago

PPAF launches awareness campaign on Coronavirus fo ..

39 minutes ago

Fully equipped isolation wards set up for coronavi ..

45 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.