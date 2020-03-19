CDA installs sanitizers at public dealing offices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed sanitizers at its different public dealing office in addition to provision of masks and gloves to the employees directly involved in public dealing.

The step has been taken as preventive measures in wake of situation arise due to Coronavirus.

In this connection, four sanitizers have been installed at One Window Operation Directorate in addition to provision of masks and gloves to the staff deputed at OWO. Similarly Sanitizers have also been made available at main gate of the CDA headquarters so that the people entering the headquarters can wash their hands properly.

Moreover, 2 sanitizers have also been installed at Executive Block while provision of sanitizers at CDA Capital Hospital has been also ensured. Furthermore, on the directions of management employees have been exempted from bio-metric attendance as preventive measures.