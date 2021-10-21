UrduPoint.com

CDA Installs Tracker In Environment Wing Vehicles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:07 PM

CDA installs tracker in environment wing vehicles

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed tracker and wireless system in vehicles to further improve the performance of environment department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed tracker and wireless system in vehicles to further improve the performance of environment department.

In the first phase modern tracker systems had been installed in 66 vehicles and tractors of the department, while rest of the vehicles would be equipped with the gadget soon, said a spokesman on Thursday.

He said over fifty wireless sets had been handed over to the concerned staff for testing while five sets were set aside for the supervision of the vehicles, tankers and tractors.

The movement of staff and vehicles would be monitored from the control room, set up in the environment department.

The move was aimed at monitoring the vehicles and staff in the field , besides reducing expenditures of the department , the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

4 killed by high winds in Poland

4 killed by high winds in Poland

59 seconds ago
 South Africa, Pakistan have tremendous potential t ..

South Africa, Pakistan have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade: HC ..

1 minute ago
 Action against violations of COVID-19 SOPs continu ..

Action against violations of COVID-19 SOPs continues

2 minutes ago
 Modern Cancer Lab launched at LUMHS to conduct res ..

Modern Cancer Lab launched at LUMHS to conduct research, develop drugs for treat ..

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Gill dares Asma Shirazi to prove allegations ..

SAPM Gill dares Asma Shirazi to prove allegations against First Lady

2 minutes ago
 Nine soldiers killed in Niger ambush

Nine soldiers killed in Niger ambush

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.