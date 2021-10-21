CDA installs tracker in environment wing vehicles

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed tracker and wireless system in vehicles to further improve the performance of environment department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has installed tracker and wireless system in vehicles to further improve the performance of environment department.

In the first phase modern tracker systems had been installed in 66 vehicles and tractors of the department, while rest of the vehicles would be equipped with the gadget soon, said a spokesman on Thursday.

He said over fifty wireless sets had been handed over to the concerned staff for testing while five sets were set aside for the supervision of the vehicles, tankers and tractors.

The movement of staff and vehicles would be monitored from the control room, set up in the environment department.

The move was aimed at monitoring the vehicles and staff in the field , besides reducing expenditures of the department , the spokesman added.