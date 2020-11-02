UrduPoint.com
CDA Intensifies Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) intensified anti-encroachment drive and removed several illegal structures from various areas of the city during last eight days.

The operations were being participated by the staffers of Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations of the authority.

According to detail, illegal fruit stalls from PWD stop was removed besides sealing a property office of Chaudhry Azam on Kahuta road on October 23.

The authorities sealed another property office of Ayesha Town Scheme and a service station in street number 14 of sector G-8.

During another action on the same day, encroachments at the gate of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and in front of Marghazar Zoo at Margalla road were removed. Illegal construction of rooms in Maskeen colony of G-8 was also stopped.

Similarly, on October 24, the directorate removed encroachments nearby Quaid-e-Azam University as well as in sector E-10,E-11, and Khhana pull.

On October 25, the authority continued taking action against encroachments in H-9 bazar, and Panjgraan.

Furthermore, encroachments in G-8/4 street No 32, G-7 slums area, GT Road, I-8/1, I-9, F-7, and G-8 were removed on On October 26.

The authority demolished illegal wash rooms at Tarnol Road. Illegal fruit stalls were removed from I-11 and fruit was donated to sweet home on October 27.

On October 28 , the push carts at I-11 Mandi Mor near Pir Wadhai were removed and confiscated material deposited in the CDA store.

In sector G-10/1 , shop No 90 and 91 were sealed by the Revenue Staff, subsequently in G-11 Four, Block No. 60, Shop No 4 was sealed and in Block No. 40, Flat No 10 Illegally constructed rooms were demolished.

Deputy Director Building Control sealed commercial property at F-7 Markaz.

The boundary wall built in front of Executive Heights at Behkan Syedan in sector F-11 were dismantled on October 29. Two illegally constructed rooms near Baba Khushiyan Darbar in E-12/3 were also demolished.

The illegally constructed car parking in front of Rawal Dental Hospital at Khanna Bridge was removed and the service road was cleared on October 31.

