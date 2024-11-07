CDA Intensifies Revamp Of Pothwar Avenue, Over 290 Illegal Structures Removed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), Enforcement Directorate has intensified operation against encroachment and removed over 290 permanent structures from Pothwar Avenue.
The enforcement teams actively conducting patrols, surveillance, in a significant push to enhance the appeal of Pothwar Avenue, CDA officials briefed the authority Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday.
The review meeting, attended by key CDA officials, highlighted the substantial progress made in tackling encroachments and advancing beautification efforts.
The project’s environmental aspects are also in full swing, with large-scale horticulture work underway, including the planting of over 1,413 trees along the thoroughfare.
Chairman Randhawa directed the immediate replacement of traditional advertising boards with digital ones, aimed at not only enhancing the aesthetic value but also generating revenue to fund further improvements.
“The revenue from digital boards will directly support Pothwar Avenue’s uplift,” Randhawa noted.
He also proposed a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model to involve local businesses in the beautification drive.
Moreover, the enforcement teams were instructed to provide weekly drone footage to monitor the anti-encroachment campaign’s progress closely.
