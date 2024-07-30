Open Menu

CDA Introduces Comprehensive Health Insurance Program For Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a comprehensive health insurance program for its employees, prioritizing their well-being and access to quality medical care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a comprehensive health insurance program for its employees, prioritizing their well-being and access to quality medical care.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Tuesday with CDA members, officers, and State Life Insurance Company representatives to discuss the program's details.

The program offers CDA employees access to top-notch medical treatment at various hospitals across Pakistan, covering Out-Patient Department (OPD) facilities and emergency services.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of employee well-being, announcing that the minimum contribution would be taken from employees for the health insurance policy.

In a notable gesture, Chairman Randhawa directed that employees from grade 1 to 4 would be exempted from contributing to the health premium, while employees from grade 1 to 16 would receive increased health cover.

This comprehensive health insurance program is a significant step towards supporting the welfare of CDA employees, showcasing the organization's dedication to their well-being and quality of life.

