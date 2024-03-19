CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA
Published March 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled MarGo, the official mascot of Islamabad, in a move aimed at enhancing the city’s identity and promoting its cultural significance.
The name MarGo is derived from “Mar” representing Margalla and “Go” signifying prosperity or flourishing.
Resembling a cheetah, MarGo symbolizes vitality and embodies the swift progress and dynamism of Islamabad.
Adorned with stylish sunglasses and a muffler, MarGo exudes sophistication and modernity, reflecting the cosmopolitan nature of the capital.
This decision aligns with a global trend observed in major cities worldwide, where iconic mascots such as New York’s Statue of Liberty or London’s red double-decker buses have become synonymous with their respective landscapes and cultures.
CDA officials have outlined plans to strategically place MarGo at key landmarks and significant locations across the city, making it a recognizable symbol of Islamabad’s identity.
From bustling marketplaces to serene parks and government buildings, MarGo will welcome visitors and residents alike.
Beyond its symbolic value, MarGo is expected to play a crucial role in promoting tourism and fostering civic pride. By uniting Islamabad’s diverse populace under a common symbol, MarGo aims to become a beloved icon, representing the collective aspirations and achievements of the capital.
With its distinctive charm and universal appeal, MarGo is poised to capture the hearts of all who encounter it, cementing its place as an enduring symbol of Islamabad’s vibrant spirit and rich heritage.
