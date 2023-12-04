CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track services

Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced state-of-the-art fast-track service by modernizing the system of providing amenities to the citizens. In this context, on Monday, CDA started to ensure the approval of the building plan in the facilitation centre on the fast track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Building Control Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced state-of-the-art fast-track service by modernizing the system of providing amenities to the citizens. In this context, on Monday, CDA started to ensure the approval of the building plan in the facilitation centre on the fast track.

Under this modern and fastest system, residential buildings of 356 yards will now be approved with an additional fee of Rs 20,000 thousand with required documents within two days, while residential buildings larger than 356 yards will be approved with a fee of Rs 30,000 thousand.

Additionally, commercial buildings up to 10000 square yards will also be approved within three days. A separate desk has also been established for all these matters.

It should be noted that the citizens coming to this place will not have to wait in the line of one window separately.

Similarly, arrangements have been made to set a good environment for the citizens who will visit here. After receiving the token, the citizens who come to the fast track service will be able to go to the relevant desk on their number and will get their case processed by the relevant desk.

It should be noted that with the establishment of fast-track service, the citizens coming to the CDA Facilitation Center will neither have to wait for a long time nor they will have to stand in lines. Similarly, after the paper documents are completed, the citizens will not have to wait unnecessarily and their case will be approved immediately.