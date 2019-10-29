UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Introduces System Of Surveillance For Land And Rehabilitation Directorate

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

CDA introduces system of surveillance for Land and Rehabilitation Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced a system of surveillance and checks on Land and Rehabilitation Directorate to ensure that no illegal transaction could take place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced a system of surveillance and checks on Land and Rehabilitation Directorate to ensure that no illegal transaction could take place.

Recently action has been taken against officials those found involved in illegal allotment of plots.

Consequently any forged or illegal attempt by land mafia gets foiled. In this context, on Monday Security Directorate foiled the attempt by an individual for transfer of two plots in I-14.

The plots were allotted on forged documents. Forged and fake documents were taken into custody by the security directorate.

The plots were allotted on forged and fake documents in the name of affected people who, reportedly, have already been compensated in lieu of their acquired properties.

However, after their demise of the affecttees, their heirs were trying to sell the plots which were allotted through bogus and forged process.

According to CDA sources, Security Directorate after confiscating forged documents relating to plots started probe to indicate the elements involved in the bogus allotment process so that strict legal action could be taken against them.

CDA intends to introduce better management techniques and surveillance mechanism to ensure transparency in the system.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) trains 9,410 women in ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Qadir denies U-turn as father's dream comes ..

3 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

10 kite sellers arrested, over 3000 kites seized i ..

1 minute ago

Brussels Court Delays Hearing Into Puigdemont's Ex ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam's export rises 7.4 pct in 10 months

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.