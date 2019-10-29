CDA introduces system of surveillance for Land and Rehabilitation Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced a system of surveillance and checks on Land and Rehabilitation Directorate to ensure that no illegal transaction could take place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced a system of surveillance and checks on Land and Rehabilitation Directorate to ensure that no illegal transaction could take place.

Recently action has been taken against officials those found involved in illegal allotment of plots.

Consequently any forged or illegal attempt by land mafia gets foiled. In this context, on Monday Security Directorate foiled the attempt by an individual for transfer of two plots in I-14.

The plots were allotted on forged documents. Forged and fake documents were taken into custody by the security directorate.

The plots were allotted on forged and fake documents in the name of affected people who, reportedly, have already been compensated in lieu of their acquired properties.

However, after their demise of the affecttees, their heirs were trying to sell the plots which were allotted through bogus and forged process.

According to CDA sources, Security Directorate after confiscating forged documents relating to plots started probe to indicate the elements involved in the bogus allotment process so that strict legal action could be taken against them.

CDA intends to introduce better management techniques and surveillance mechanism to ensure transparency in the system.