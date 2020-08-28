CDA invites application for Park Enclave III

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited applications for allotment of plots in Park Enclave-III for catering housing needs of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited applications for allotment of plots in Park Enclave-III for catering housing needs of the city.

With the launching of Park Enclave-III, not only considerable housing units would be added in the housing stock but would also boost development activities in line with Prime Minister Package for Construction and Housing Industry.

For the first time, plots of small sizes were being offered to accommodate low income citizens. Plots of sizes 139 square yards, 272 square yards and 500 square yards were being offered and applications were being invited against these categories, said a news release issued on Friday.

Last date for application submission has been fixed September 17, 2020 while balloting will carried out on September 24.

All the arrangements for holding computerized balloting have been made while successful applicants would have to pay price of plots in easy installments and last installment would be payable at the time of possession. 10 per cent of plot price would have to be submitted along with application, it said.

However, 10 per cent additional charges would have to be submitted in case of corner and main boulevard plots. CDA had also offered 5 per cent rebate on one-time payment.

Park Enclave-III was located at lush green surroundings where unique project Park Enclave-I and Park Enclave-II were also situated.

Development activities in Park Enclave-I had been completed and now allottees were constructing their houses on allotted plots.

It may be mention here that CDA takes care of matters of possession prior to launching Park Enclave-III. In this connection, the authority had installed fence around the land of Park Enclave-III so that development work in the scheme could be carried out uninterruptedly.

Incumbent management of the civic agency had provided latest LED Street Lights, sanitation services and other facilities in Park Enclave-I.

Furthermore, landscaping work and massive tree plantation was also being carried out at Park Enclave-I while CDA management had also directed the concerned formation to come-up with comprehensive plan for development of parks at sites designated for parks.

To ensure transparency in balloting process, CDA Board had constituted a committee which would be headed by Member Finance while Member Estate, Member Planning and Design, Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director General (Law), Deputy Director General (Estate), Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-I and Director Land and Rehabilitation would be members of the committee.

Brochures of Park Enclave-III were available at One Window Operation Directorate and designated branches of MCB, HBL, UBL and Askari Banks.