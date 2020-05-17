UrduPoint.com
CDA Invites Bids For Construction Of Malal Bridge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

CDA invites bids for construction of Malal Bridge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited bids from construction firms through advertizement in newspapers to initiate the process for construction of Malal Bridge at Lehtarar Road.  This will be second development project by the CDA on Lehtarar Road.

Construction of 700 meters dual road near PINSTEC is also part of the project. Construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtarar Road is already in process.

Lehtarar Road was dualized in 2007 and 2008 however, two important bridges - Burma Bridge and Malal Bridge - were not constructed that time resulting in traffic congestion on road as regular feature causing problem for local population.

People of the area were demanding construction of both bridges for a long time.

Being sensitive to the situation, the CDA administration started construction work at Burma Bridge earlier this year and has now initiated process for construction of Malal Bridge.

At its completion, the project will bring ease in the lives of local population

