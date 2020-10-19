CDA invites bids for development work in I-15/4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened technical bids for development works in sub-sector I-15/4

The technical bids will be evaluated by a committee and after this process the financial bids of only technically qualified firms will be opened, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The Authority invited bids from companies registered in Pakistan Engineering Council in category C-2 or above through advertisement published in national dailies.

In response to the advertisement, renowned firms submitted their technical and financial bids and technical bids have now been opened which will be followed by opening of Financial bids.

Infrastructure development works in the sub-sector I-15 are already being carried out at fast pace.

In this context, after completing survey work on several roads and streets earth work is in progress while survey on the roads and streets is also being carried out simultaneously.

The sector I-15 was launched nearly two decades ago particularly to accommodate low income citizens.

However, despite the allotment of plots no step regarding its development was taken since its launch.

The incumbent management of CDA in line with its policy to take up the development work in the stalled sectors and uplift of infrastructure development of the city revived the project and decided to address the problems faced by those who were allotted plots and were stuck in the Sector I-15 since long.