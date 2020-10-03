CDA invites consultancy proposals for flyover at railway lines

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited proposals for consultancy services for detailed design and construction supervision for flyover at railway lines, Sihala Islamabad

Under this project, 400 meters long overhead bridge will be constructed in addition to construction of 800 meters long approach road i.e 400 meters approach road on each side, said a news release issued on Saturday.

The project is Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded and allocation of rupees 300 million was made during the current fiscal year by the Federal government.

The Consultant will prepare detail engineering design of the project and will also responsible for construction supervision of flyover at railway lines Sihala. Furthermore, consultant will also assist in shifting of services from the vicinity in addition to keeping liaison with Pakistan Railways for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The people of the area had been demanding construction of fly over at Kahuta-Sihala Road because of traffic problems. Construction of fly over at Sihala-Kahuta Road will significantly improve traffic flow on the road and will bring ease in the lives of people.