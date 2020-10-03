UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Invites Consultancy Proposals For Flyover At Railway Lines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:21 PM

CDA invites consultancy proposals for flyover at railway lines

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited proposals for consultancy services for detailed design and construction supervision for flyover at railway lines, Sihala Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has invited proposals for consultancy services for detailed design and construction supervision for flyover at railway lines, Sihala Islamabad. Advertisements in this regard have been issued in the national dallies.

Under this project, 400 meters long overhead bridge will be constructed in addition to construction of 800 meters long approach road i.e 400 meters approach road on each side, said a news release issued on Saturday.

The project is Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded and allocation of rupees 300 million was made during the current fiscal year by the Federal government.

The Consultant will prepare detail engineering design of the project and will also responsible for construction supervision of flyover at railway lines Sihala. Furthermore, consultant will also assist in shifting of services from the vicinity in addition to keeping liaison with Pakistan Railways for obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The people of the area had been demanding construction of fly over at Kahuta-Sihala Road because of traffic problems. Construction of fly over at Sihala-Kahuta Road will significantly improve traffic flow on the road and will bring ease in the lives of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Noc Road Traffic Capital Development Authority From Government Million

Recent Stories

UK, EU leaders agree to keep talking in bid for Br ..

2 minutes ago

Lampard won't rule out Hudson-Odoi Bayern move

2 minutes ago

Homemade Bomb Found in Commuter Train in German Ci ..

2 minutes ago

4 students of KMC tested corona positive, girl hot ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah; ..

23 minutes ago

Ganna pink with delight after taking first Giro d' ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.