UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Involved In Encroachments, Land Grabbing

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

CDA involved in encroachments, land grabbing

Islamabad United Group of ICCI on Wednesday said some CDA officials are involved in land grabbing and allowing encroachments in the city

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Islamabad United Group of ICCI on Wednesday said some CDA officials are involved in land grabbing and allowing encroachments in the city.Action should be taken against officials behind encroachments otherwise the ongoing drive against intrusions will remain unacceptable to the masses, said Shahid Zaman Shinwari, Senior Vice Chairman of Islamabad United Group.

In a statement issued here today, he said that CDA has become a goldmine for the corrupt who are making millions by patronizing illegal activities.He said that owners of a number of private hospitals, clinics, plazas have encroached upon the state's land with the blessing of the CDA officials while others have grabbed green belts but the city fathers would never move against them.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority Million Islamabad United

Recent Stories

Experts warn about challenges in meeting US expect ..

16 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Hajj Medical Mission treats 18,000 pilgrims in Sau ..

5 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for curbi ..

5 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern Gov't Deputy Prime Minister Confir ..

5 minutes ago

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.