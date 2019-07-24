CDA involved in encroachments, land grabbing

Islamabad United Group of ICCI on Wednesday said some CDA officials are involved in land grabbing and allowing encroachments in the city

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Islamabad United Group of ICCI on Wednesday said some CDA officials are involved in land grabbing and allowing encroachments in the city.Action should be taken against officials behind encroachments otherwise the ongoing drive against intrusions will remain unacceptable to the masses, said Shahid Zaman Shinwari, Senior Vice Chairman of Islamabad United Group.

In a statement issued here today, he said that CDA has become a goldmine for the corrupt who are making millions by patronizing illegal activities.He said that owners of a number of private hospitals, clinics, plazas have encroached upon the state's land with the blessing of the CDA officials while others have grabbed green belts but the city fathers would never move against them.