CDA, Islamabad Business Community Join Forces To Ease Industrial Fees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday met with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa to discuss recent revisions to CDA’s fee structure for the industrial area.
Key members of the CDA were also present in the meeting, where the delegation voiced concerns over the newly increased fees for trade changes, extensions, and transfers.
Chairman Randhawa assured the delegation of CDA’s openness to feedback, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue to foster a business-friendly environment in Islamabad.
He recognized the critical role of the business community in driving the local economy and generating employment, pledging to address their valid concerns on a priority basis.
Revenues from these fees, Randhawa noted, will directly contribute to the development of local infrastructure and community welfare in the industrial areas.
To ensure transparency and collaboration, he announced the formation of a joint committee that will include representatives from both CDA and the Chamber of Commerce.
This committee will review the new fees and rates to reach mutually agreeable terms, with the Chamber set to nominate its members within the week.
Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to making Islamabad a hub for economic growth by creating a business-friendly, supportive environment for industrial development.
