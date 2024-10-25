Open Menu

CDA, Islamabad Business Community Join Forces To Ease Industrial Fees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

CDA, Islamabad business community join forces to ease industrial fees

A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday met with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa to discuss recent revisions to CDA’s fee structure for the industrial area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday met with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa to discuss recent revisions to CDA’s fee structure for the industrial area.

Key members of the CDA were also present in the meeting, where the delegation voiced concerns over the newly increased fees for trade changes, extensions, and transfers.

Chairman Randhawa assured the delegation of CDA’s openness to feedback, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue to foster a business-friendly environment in Islamabad.

He recognized the critical role of the business community in driving the local economy and generating employment, pledging to address their valid concerns on a priority basis.

Revenues from these fees, Randhawa noted, will directly contribute to the development of local infrastructure and community welfare in the industrial areas.

To ensure transparency and collaboration, he announced the formation of a joint committee that will include representatives from both CDA and the Chamber of Commerce.

This committee will review the new fees and rates to reach mutually agreeable terms, with the Chamber set to nominate its members within the week.

Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to making Islamabad a hub for economic growth by creating a business-friendly, supportive environment for industrial development.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Hub Muhammad Ali Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

26 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

48 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

53 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

1 minute ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

1 minute ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

1 minute ago
 PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to ..

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan