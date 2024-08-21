Open Menu

CDA, Islamic Relief Pakistan Collaborate To Tackle Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:31 PM

CDA, Islamic Relief Pakistan collaborate to tackle climate change

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday met with Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Shirazi, to discuss joint efforts in addressing climate change and developing Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday met with Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Shirazi, to discuss joint efforts in addressing climate change and developing Islamabad.

Randhawa praised Islamic Relief's contributions to Pakistan's development since 1992, particularly in environmental initiatives.

He highlighted CDA's efforts in plantation drives, especially in Margalla Hills, and the establishment of the Climate Change Fund to protect Islamabad's environment.

The meeting focused on tackling climate change, with discussions on projects to meet Islamabad's growing water needs.

CDA offered technical support to address the water problem, while Islamic Relief expressed readiness to collaborate with CDA's development partners, including the World Bank and International Development Bank.

Both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to working together to protect against climate change's effects and develop Islamabad into a modern city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Bank Water Bank Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan