CDA, Islamic Relief Pakistan collaborate to tackle climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday met with Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Shirazi, to discuss joint efforts in addressing climate change and developing Islamabad.

Randhawa praised Islamic Relief's contributions to Pakistan's development since 1992, particularly in environmental initiatives.

He highlighted CDA's efforts in plantation drives, especially in Margalla Hills, and the establishment of the Climate Change Fund to protect Islamabad's environment.

The meeting focused on tackling climate change, with discussions on projects to meet Islamabad's growing water needs.

CDA offered technical support to address the water problem, while Islamic Relief expressed readiness to collaborate with CDA's development partners, including the World Bank and International Development Bank.

Both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to working together to protect against climate change's effects and develop Islamabad into a modern city.