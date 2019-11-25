UrduPoint.com
CDA Issues Directions For Regulating, Improving Traffic Discipline On Nazim-ud-Din Road

Mon 25th November 2019

CDA issues directions for regulating, improving traffic discipline on Nazim-ud-Din road

Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has issued directions for regulating and improving traffic discipline on Nazim-ud-Din Road F-6/F-7 particularly at Kalsoom Chowk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has issued directions for regulating and improving traffic discipline on Nazim-ud-Din Road F-6/F-7 particularly at Kalsoom Chowk.

The directions have been issued to address confusions which were being faced by motorists at this particular point.

In this context, Traffic Engineering Directorate of the authority was directed to prepare a comprehensive traffic improvement plan for the area. Acting upon the directions, traffic plan has been prepared and been handed over to Roads Directorate of the authority for execution.

Under this traffic improvement plan, proper lane marking would be carried out, cat eyes separations would be created in addition to installation of proper direction signage which will help lead the commuters towards their destinations.

Moreover, a round-about would be also prepared with the cat-eyes which would also help regulate traffic in the vicinity.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority is talking several steps to regulate the traffic and remove traffic interventions in the city.

In house facilities and capabilities are being utilized which is not only resulting in handsome savings but by relaying on own resources the different exercises related to such projects are being completed at fast pace.

