ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a final notice to wife of PTI Senator Azam Swati, against "unauthorized / illegal construction" at her agro-farm.

Ms Swati is the owner of plot number 71 in Orchard Scheme, Murree Road, Islamabad.

The CDA in its notice, issued by its building control section, said that final seven days were being given to remove violations from the farm house.

It recalled that a show-cause notice had been issued on Nov 4, calling for removal of various violations including "unauthorized / illegal construction in basement in the right side setback, unauthorised and illegal construction at ground floor in right side of setback, unauthorised construction of basement beyond the plinth level and guard room beyond the plot line".

The CDA said that response and reply from the allottee are awaited.

It said the CDA would take action for removal of the above-mentioned violations "forcefully" at the risk and cost of allottee if the violations were not removed in the final seven days.

It further said that plenty would also be imposed in case of non-compliance with in the stipulated time and then the property would be sealed off until compliance and removal of violations.