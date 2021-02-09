CDA issues notices to illegal occupants in Islamabad Kuchehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued notices to all illegal occupants in the premises of Islamabad Kuchehri (District Courts).

According to CDA official the notices were issued on illegal occupation on footpath and parking area of Kuchehri.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has pasted the notices at the remaining illegal structures erected by lawyers around district Kachehri asking them to remove it otherwise the civic body would demolish the structures itself.

The Authority will not be held responsible if the occupiers suffered any damage during the operation, the CDA official said.

It should be noted that there are about 600 illegal structures in the football ground F-8 and more than 100 chambers in the kachehri premises.