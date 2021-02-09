UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Issues Notices To Illegal Occupants In Islamabad Kuchehri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

CDA issues notices to illegal occupants in Islamabad Kuchehri

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued notices to all illegal occupants in the premises of Islamabad Kuchehri (District Courts).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued notices to all illegal occupants in the premises of Islamabad Kuchehri (District Courts).

According to CDA official the notices were issued on illegal occupation on footpath and parking area of Kuchehri.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has pasted the notices at the remaining illegal structures erected by lawyers around district Kachehri asking them to remove it otherwise the civic body would demolish the structures itself.

The Authority will not be held responsible if the occupiers suffered any damage during the operation, the CDA official said.

It should be noted that there are about 600 illegal structures in the football ground F-8 and more than 100 chambers in the kachehri premises.

Related Topics

Football Islamabad Lawyers Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Spain tops three million virus cases

1 minute ago

Dr Faisal visits PIMS to meet protesters

1 minute ago

Provincial Law Minster Sultan Muhammad Khan resign ..

1 minute ago

Members of Afghan Negotiating Team Return Home Fro ..

1 minute ago

President travels on board BRT Peshawar bus, inter ..

8 minutes ago

FPCCI delegation calls on Governor Balochistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.