CDA Issues Notices To Owner Of Three Development Projects In Zone- IV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

CDA issues notices to owner of three development projects in zone- IV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the owners of three development projects in Zone-IV on unauthorized constructions in violation of Islamabad Zoning Regulations.

Notices have been issued by Building Control II Directorate of CDA.

These projects were being executed without obtaining approval of CDA. Initially, owners of these premises were directed to stop construction and solicit approval of their buildings from the authority, an official said.

However, now due to non compliance, show cause notices have been issued. The owners have been directed tosubmit reply within given time frame. In case of unsatisfactory reply or non compliance, he said, strict action would be taken.

