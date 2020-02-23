UrduPoint.com
CDA Issues Tenders For Rehabilitating Drainage System Of I-14 Sector

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued tenders for improving and rehabilitating the drainage system of entire Sector I-14, with the cost of Rs 9.37 million, to meet the requirement of residents.Construction activities are in full swing in the sector.

According to a press release issue here on Sunday, the CDA had also approved Rs 210.

552 million last month for the supply of gas to the remaining areas of Sector I-14, Islamabad.

The Capital Development Authority Development Working Party (CDA-DWP) in its 45th meeting held in October last year had approved the PC-I of Rs 3112.162 million for development of Sector I-14. Moreover, the CDA management has directed the concerned department to complete all codal formalities for the Improvement and Maintenance of all the major roads of Sector I-14, besides the construction and maintenance of Sector I-14 streets.

