CDA Issues Transfer Orders Of Seven Officers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued transfer orders of its seven high ranking officers with immediate effect, said a notification issued here.

Deputy Director Abdul Hakeem Buriro, a BS 18 officer, awaiting posting, has been deployed as Director (Labour Relations) on look after basis. Similarly, Deputy Director (BS-18) Asad Abbas, currently working a Deputy Director EM-1 on look after basis, has been assigned to hold the additional charge as Deputy Director EM-1 (East).

Another BS 18 officer, Arif Masaud, has been transferred to work as Deputy Director academy from his posting as Deputy Director Labour Relations.

Assistant Director BS17 Syed Zia Shah serving as Deputy Director EM-1 (East) on look after basis/also hold the additional charge of the post of DD-EM (West), has been posted as Deputy Director West EM-1 (on look after basis).

He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Director Land.

Assistant Director Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed (BS-17) awaiting posting, has been posted as Deputy Director enforcement (on look after basis).

Riaz Khan, an other BS-17 Assistant Director Enforcement on look after basis has been posted as Deputy Director (Labour Relations) on look after basis.

Assistant Manager (BS-17) Syed Naveed ur Rehman, who is working as Deputy Director (Land) on look after basis, has been posted as Deputy Director (Confidential Cell) on look after basis.

