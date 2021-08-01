UrduPoint.com

CDA Kicks Off Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :In order to make the Federal Capital more green, beautiful and attractive, the tree plantation campaign has been kicked of by the CDA Environment Department in the monsoon.

The Department was planting flowers and plants in all the highways, green belts, roadside slopes, intersections, drains and all parks of Islamabad. Duties are also distributed in relevant staff with solid plan, a news release said.

Tree plantation in Fatima Jinnah Park, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue, 11th Avenue, Margalla Road, Margalla Hills, National Park, Islamabad Highway, Express Highway and other areas of Islamabad.

In addition, under the special direction of the CDA administration, educational institutions in the federal capital were also being made a direct part of the tree planting campaign and free plants are being provided to students in addition to involving citizens in the tree plantation campaign.

In this regard, flower and plant stalls were being set up at various places in the city so that the citizens can be directly involved in the campaign.

In this regard, on Sunday, students of a private educational institution in the federal capital took part in a direct tree plantation to make Islamabad more beautiful and attractive, tree plantation in Sector D-12, Golra Interchange, G-11 Green Belt, students of a private educational institution planted more than 10,000 saplings on Srinagar Highway with the help of CDA's Environment Department.

In the last three days, the CDA's Environment Department has also set up Miyawaki forests in Sector I-8, 9th Avenue and Sector F-10 in Islamabad to keep Islamabad's land free from encroachment to make the environment more beautiful and attractive.

