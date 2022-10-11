CDA launches 1142 anti-encroachment operations during this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Enforcement, Capital Development Authority (CDA) is vigorously undertaking anti-encroachment operations on regular basis throughout the Federal Capital in order to remove the illegal constructions here.

The operations are being carried out on daily basis for retrieval of state land from land grabbers.

According to official data, as a result of 1,142 anti-encroachment operations carried out in the ICT so far this year, around 6,295 illegal structures have been demolished, whereas 10,262 items of the illegal occupants have also been confiscated and subsequently auctioned.

Moreover, a fine of Rs 4.082 million imposed on trespassers has also been collected.