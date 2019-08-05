CDA launches anti-encroachment operation, retrieves plot from illegal occupants

Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting an anti encroachment operation on Monday retrieved a plot of Orchard Scheme Murree Road from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) while conducting an anti encroachment operation on Monday retrieved a plot of Orchard Scheme Murree from illegal occupants.

During the operation Enforcement Directorate of the Authority was assisted by ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations, a press release said.

The plot N0.32 of Orchard Scheme was under illegal occupation since long. In order to vacate illegal possession massive action was carried out by the authority.

During the operation 29 illegally constructed rooms, six boundary walls, eight washrooms and other constructions in the said plot were demolished.

Few elements tried to cause hindrance in the operation but the situation was controlled and the operation was completed successfully. After vacating the plot from illegal occupants, possession of plot was handed over to Estate Management-II Directorate.

Meanwhile, during another operation Enforcement Directorate demolished two newly constructed rooms and a illegal boundary wall in Katchi abadi H-9 while two rooms, an entrance gate and boundary wall was also demolished during the operation conducted in katchi abadi, Muslim Colony.