UrduPoint.com

CDA Launches Anti-encroachments Operation To Preserve Natural Beauty, Environment Of Margalla Hills

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:57 PM

CDA launches anti-encroachments operation to preserve natural beauty, environment of Margalla Hills

On the directions of the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Enforcement Department on Monday carried out anti-encroachments operation in the Chontra area of Islamabad to maintain the beauty and natural environment of Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directions of the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Enforcement Department on Monday carried out anti-encroachments operation in the Chontra area of Islamabad to maintain the beauty and natural environment of Margalla Hills.

The operation was carried out by CDA with the help of Islamabad Police during which several illegal buildings, houses and illegal structures were demolished.

According to details, the Enforcement Department demolished 40 illegal rooms, 12 kitchens, 15 bathrooms, 24 walls, 10 doors, 12 DPCs and nine water tanks with the help of heavy machinery.

The Margalla Hills are a source of natural beauty in the Federal Capital, so in order to maintain the natural beauty of the Margalla Hills, the CDA is taking steps to improve the natural environment while also cracking down on illegal constructions and encroachments.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 637 others ..

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 637 others in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Celebration of Int'l Teacher's Day aims to highlig ..

Celebration of Int'l Teacher's Day aims to highlight role & dignity of teachers: ..

4 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges International community t ..

AJK Prime Minister urges International community to pressurize India for early r ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Assembly offers Fateha for Omar Sharif; martyrs ..

KP Assembly offers Fateha for Omar Sharif; martyrs of Pak Army

7 minutes ago
 Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration ..

Probe cell on Pandora to determine non declaration of offshore assets by 'public ..

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain

COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in brain

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.