CDA launches beautification campaign

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :In order to make the city more green, beautiful and attractive, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched beautification campaign.

The CDA Environment department has decorated the Argentine Park in Islamabad with beautiful and attractive colorful seasonal flowers which have become the center of attention of the citizens and every visitor, said a news release.

These colorful flowers are refreshing the eyes by showing a charming scene and inviting every special and ordinary person.

The Department of Environment is busy on decorating other parks, roads, intersections, green belts, slopes along drains of Islamabad with beautiful colorful seasonal flowers.

In this regard, orders have been issued by the CDA administration to the Department of Environment to further expedite the work.