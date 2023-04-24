CDA launches crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Wing and Land Directorate conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Sector C-16 here to remove illegal constructions, encroachments, and unauthorized Afghan settlements.

The operation aimed to preserve the city's aesthetic appeal and restore the sector's cleanliness. Its successful execution sent a strong message to those who engage in illegal activities.

CDA Chairman Captain Noor Ul Amin Mengal directed the operation in sector C-16, which was carried out with the assistance of the district administration, Islamabad police officials, and CDA staff.

The objective of the operation was to eliminate illegal constructions, encroachments and unauthorized Afghan settlements in the area.

In addition, a joint team was established to survey various areas in Islamabad during Eid ul-Fitr holidays to identify and mark any encroachments or illegal constructions. The team's actions would allow for the timely removal of any identified illegal constructions.

The CDA Chairman emphasized that any form of encroachment or illegal construction would not be tolerated at any cost, and the land mafia would be dealt with constitutionally.

Over the past several months, the CDA had launched several operations against the encroachment mafia and confiscated land worth billions of rupees.