Open Menu

CDA Launches Dedicated Helpline For Water Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a dedicated helpline for registering and addressing water-related grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a dedicated helpline for registering and addressing water-related grievances.

According to official sources, the residents can now utilize the helpline number 0335-7775444 to register their complaints with the Water Supply Department, ensuring convenience and prompt resolution of issues at their doorstep.

Similarly, measures should be implemented against those who squander water.

Related Topics

Resolution Water Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

4 minutes ago
 Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

4 minutes ago
 DC urges robust action to prevent polio

DC urges robust action to prevent polio

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing com ..

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..

13 minutes ago
 Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

10 minutes ago
 Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with ..

Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life

7 minutes ago
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

10 minutes ago
 MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

11 minutes ago
 Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqba ..

Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

6 minutes ago
 Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in fi ..

Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher ..

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stresses APMOA c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan