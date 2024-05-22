CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a dedicated helpline for registering and addressing water-related grievances.

According to official sources, the residents can now utilize the helpline number 0335-7775444 to register their complaints with the Water Supply Department, ensuring convenience and prompt resolution of issues at their doorstep.

Similarly, measures should be implemented against those who squander water.