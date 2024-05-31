CDA launches digital transformation of property services from August 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Friday that the CDA will commence digitising the E-Registry and property transfer services from August 14, 2024.

Chairing a meeting regarding land digitisation, he said the e-registry initiative will facilitate transactions such as property purchases, sales, gifts, power of attorney, mortgages, and other related services. Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and other board members of CDA were also present in the meeting.

Chairman Randhawa was told that digitisation aims to eradicate fraud and forgery in property transactions. The chairman was informed that scanning and indexing of records would be completed within two months as part of the project. Additionally, the digitisation of maps is included in the scope of work.

He was informed that the scope of work includes digitising historical records and correcting discrepancies found during the process.

Data scanning and entry will be conducted, including the digitisation of historical and old records, which will undergo correction during the process. This initiative ensures immediate access to data, allowing people to access their property records.

Furthermore, land records will be integrated with the NADRA system as part of this process.

Moreover, GIS mapping will be integrated into the digitization efforts to enhance accuracy and accessibility of land records. This will enable overseas Pakistanis to verify property statuses before engaging in transactions.

Overall, these initiatives underscore CDA's commitment to modernize and streamline property-related services for the benefit of the public.