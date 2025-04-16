CDA launches high-tech Gardenia Hub, digital land records

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled ambitious plans to digitize land records and transform its central nursery into a state-of-the-art horticultural attraction; the Gardenia Hub.

The decisions were finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa here Wednesday.

Senior officials, including Member Administration, Member Planning, and the Director General of Punjab Land and Revenue Authority (PLRA), attended the session.

The DG PLRA presented a progress report on the ongoing digitization of CDA’s land records, a move aimed at eliminating bureaucratic delays and reducing fraud.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the urgency of the project, stating, "A fully digital system will not only streamline property transactions but also secure records for future generations."

The CDA is also transitioning to a paperless system, with the ICT Wing instructed to ensure seamless implementation.

Member Estate CDA has been tasked with personally supervising the project to address any bottlenecks.

In a surprise inspection earlier in the day, Chairman Randhawa visited the CDA Nursery on Park Road, where a Rs. 652.8 million upgrade is underway to convert it into the Gardenia Hub—a futuristic horticultural and recreational space.

Key features of the project include, modern greenhouses with climate control for rare plant species, a tissue culture lab for advanced plant propagation, floral exhibition zones showcasing vibrant seasonal blooms, and aesthetic flower shops and a café for visitors.

"This isn’t just a nursery, it is a vision for a greener, smarter Islamabad," Randhawa said. "The Gardenia Hub will be a center for research, tourism, and environmental education."