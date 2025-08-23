CDA Launches Mobile App To Guide Citizens On Electric, Metro Bus Routes In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 08:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched its official “CDA Mobile App”, designed to provide citizens with detailed information about metro and electric feeder bus routes and stops integrated with Google Maps.
The initiative aims to improve urban mobility and make public transport in Islamabad more accessible, convenient, and environmentally friendly, CDA spokesman said on Saturday.
Talking to APP, he said the announcement came during a high-level meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
According to CDA spokesman, the app—available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store—features trip planning with estimated travel times, detailed route maps, bus stop information, and even tourism guidance to help visitors explore Islamabad’s attractions.
The platform also serves as a channel for public announcements, such as route changes or updates.
He said Chairman Randhawa emphasized the project’s importance in modernizing Islamabad’s public transport network. “The primary objective is to give citizens complete information about electric buses from their homes so they can plan their journeys optimally without facing inconveniences,” he said.
The spokesman further said CDA officials were directed to launch a strong public awareness campaign about the service.
Future updates of the app will include real-time bus tracking on Google Maps and a digital fare payment system that supports QR codes, debit and credit cards, as well as mobile wallets like Easypaisa and JazzCash.
“We are keen to elevate the quality of bus service to international standards,” he quoted Randhawa as saying, adding that new routes will be introduced based on passenger demand and feedback.
Meanwhile, another CDA official also told APP that the new Zero Point Depot, currently under construction, will soon be activated to expand electric bus operations across Islamabad.
The integration of routes with Google Maps ensures that passengers can view buses with distinct colors and user-friendly stop details for easier navigation, he added.
The authority underscored that beyond convenience, the electric bus initiative is part of a broader plan to cut environmental pollution by reducing reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles.
“This initiative will not only provide comfortable and safe travel facilities but also play a key role in protecting the environment,” he maintained.
Commuters can also access route maps and schedules on the CDA’s official website: www.cda.gov.pk/public/cdaTransitMap.
