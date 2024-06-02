Open Menu

CDA Launches One-window Service At Sector C-16 For Affectees’ Convenience

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CDA launches one-window service at sector C-16 for affectees’ convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set up a one-window facility at Sector C-16 for allottees’ of the same sector to resolve their issues conveniently.

Established under the direction of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the one-window facility will help resolve issues related to built-up property (BuP), including land matters affecting local residents.

CDA revenue staff have been deployed at the one-window facility. Affected individuals can now seek assistance at the One Window in Sector C-16 instead of visiting the CDA office for their property claims.

The Chairman directed to accelerate sector development by resolving issues of affected individuals. Following his visit, sector development has sped up significantly.

Development works are ongoing round the clock under the guidance of Chairman CDA. The Director General of Works remained on-site on Sunday to oversee progress in the sector development.

APP/szm-Sra

Related Topics

Visit Progress Same Muhammad Ali Sunday Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

18 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

18 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

18 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

18 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

18 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

18 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

18 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

18 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan