CDA Launches Operation At Park Enclave II To Vacate Sate Land

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:27 PM

In line with the decision taken earlier this week regarding immediate taking over possession of land of Park Enclave II for launching development activities, Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted operation on Saturday to obtain possession of vacant land in Park Enclave-II

The operation has been started for paving way for early and prompt commencement of development work at stalled Project of Park Enclave -II.

The operation was participated by Enforcement Directorate, revenue staff of L & R Directorate, Planning Wing, Sector Development, MPO and other concerned formations while assisted by ICT Administration and Islamabad Police.

During the action taken on Thursday, possession of significant area of the project has been taken over and alignment of about one kilometer patch of Street No.

01 (50' width) has been earmarked with the help of machinery provided by MPO. Instructions have been issued to take over possession at earliest so initiation of development works in Park Enclave-II could be ensured by May this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Monday earlier this week, the authority issued instructions to take over the vacant land as all pending matters were reported by Estate to have been settled so that development activities could be launched. Furthermore in line with the directions, special meeting of CDA-DWP is likely to be held shortly so that development work could be started not later than May, 2020.

