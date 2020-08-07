CDA launches special campaign against encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a special campaign against encroachments on green belts and plot lines of the Federal capital.

On the first day of the special campaign, car parks, building material depots and other encroachments on green belts of different sectors of the city were removed.

In addition to the CDA's Enforcement Directorate, the relevant departments of the District Administration, Islamabad Police and MCI are participating in this special anti-countermeasures campaign. During the operation on the first day, a fruit stall and a shuttering store set up on the green belt of Sector G-9/1, besides a water tank and a sugar cane stall set up on the green belt of Sector H-8 were demolished. A cabin built on GT Road Sung Jani Green Belt, four locomotives mounted on Sector I-11 Green Belt, two hotels built on Sector F-5 Green Belt, Sector G-5 Green Belt 02 washrooms, on 3 kiosks constructed on the green belt of Sector G-5 were also demolished.

Similarly, three hotels, one tea stall, one fruit stall were also demolished.

It may be mentioned that the CDA administration has planned a special campaign against encroachments on green belts and crossing the plot line in the city, which has formally started today.

In this special campaign, encroachments on green belts , roads and streets built illegally on CDA lands will be demolished. Similarly encroachments and constructions including illegally erected fences around buildings, illegally constructed car sheds, security cabins, generators, lawns and gardens built on government land will be abolished.

In addition, during this special campaign, action will be taken against the occupants and owners of houses in the sectoral area of Islamabad who have built their own buildings including high-rise buildings, commercial, industrial, institutions, government buildings, residential houses and Illegal encroachments set up outside government residences.

The CDA has repeatedly warned the public against encroachments on government land, sidewalks and roads, fences around buildings, parking lots on government land, car sheds, generators, security cabins.