CDA launches Swift Water Rescue Training with Chinese experts amid flood risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a three-day Swift Water Rescue Training Program in collaboration with China’s Blue Sky Rescue International to enhance the city’s emergency response capabilities against flooding and other disasters.

The training, which runs from August 27 to 29, was inaugurated by CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem at a ceremony here attended by senior officials and staff from the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, Fire Brigade, and Rescue 1122.

A seven-member Chinese expert team led by Commander Zhong Yang is conducting the sessions, focusing on rapid response techniques during monsoon-related urban flooding and other emergencies.

Speaking at the opening, Tahir Naeem said Pakistan and China share “historical, friendly, and strategic relations,” adding that such initiatives would not only strengthen bilateral cooperation but also build local capacity.

“Given the impacts of climate change, training rescue and emergency personnel is critically important for protecting human lives,” he emphasized.

Dr. Abdul Rahman, Director General of Capital Emergency Services, said this year’s unprecedented monsoon rains and rising frequency of natural disasters made such capacity-building programs vital.

“Greater preparedness and enhanced response capabilities are urgently needed, and this training is highly beneficial for our teams,” he said.

Commander Zhong Yang of the Blue Sky Rescue Team noted that his team had conducted similar trainings worldwide and had previously worked in Lahore.

“Our commitment is to strengthen the capacity of Pakistani personnel so they can respond promptly and effectively in emergencies,” he said.