Open Menu

CDA Launches Technology & Digitalization Wing Block

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CDA launches Technology & Digitalization Wing block

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the directives of its Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has taken a significant step towards modernization by officially launching its Technology and Digitalization Wing block.

This milestone marks a new era in the Authority's operations as it transitions to a corporate model and collaborative working culture, aiming to streamline services and enhance efficiency, said a press release.

On the occasion of the launch, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the future of public service delivery lies in embracing modern technology and adopting corporate best practices.

As part of this initiative, the newly established Technology and Digitalization Wing block, has been made operational.

This block is equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and software to enhance efficiency. A corporate-style work

environment has been introduced, featuring open desks work environment and an open-door policy to enhance efficiency and transparency.

The implementation of this modern technology is part of a broader initiative aimed at increasing transparency in office operations and improving overall performance.

By leveraging modern technology in this block, the CDA aims to enhance transparency and improve operational efficiency. Initially, this corporate culture and advanced technology has been implemented in the Technology and Digitalization Wing, with plans to extend it to other wings of the CDA in the near future.

One of the main feature introduced by the wing is an advanced e-filing system, paperless working environment which is set to replace the traditional paper-based filing system.

This shift is expected to reduce reliance on physical documents, cutting down on paper usage and reducing operational costs.

This transition promises to streamline processes, making it easier to access and manage documents efficiently.

This transformation is aligned with the broader national vision of a Digital Islamabad , with the CDA playing its role in bringing that vision into practice at its operational level.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

3 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

4 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

5 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

18 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

18 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

18 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan