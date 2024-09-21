CDA launches Technology & Digitalization Wing block

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the directives of its Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has taken a significant step towards modernization by officially launching its Technology and Digitalization Wing block.

This milestone marks a new era in the Authority's operations as it transitions to a corporate model and collaborative working culture, aiming to streamline services and enhance efficiency, said a press release.

On the occasion of the launch, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the future of public service delivery lies in embracing modern technology and adopting corporate best practices.

As part of this initiative, the newly established Technology and Digitalization Wing block, has been made operational.

This block is equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and software to enhance efficiency. A corporate-style work

environment has been introduced, featuring open desks work environment and an open-door policy to enhance efficiency and transparency.

The implementation of this modern technology is part of a broader initiative aimed at increasing transparency in office operations and improving overall performance.

By leveraging modern technology in this block, the CDA aims to enhance transparency and improve operational efficiency. Initially, this corporate culture and advanced technology has been implemented in the Technology and Digitalization Wing, with plans to extend it to other wings of the CDA in the near future.

One of the main feature introduced by the wing is an advanced e-filing system, paperless working environment which is set to replace the traditional paper-based filing system.

This shift is expected to reduce reliance on physical documents, cutting down on paper usage and reducing operational costs.

This transition promises to streamline processes, making it easier to access and manage documents efficiently.

This transformation is aligned with the broader national vision of a Digital Islamabad , with the CDA playing its role in bringing that vision into practice at its operational level.