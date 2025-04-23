CDA lawyer given time to get instructions regarding Grand Hyatt land lease

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the lawyer of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for taking instructions from the Authority till April 29, in a case against re-lease cancellation of the land auctioned for the Grand Hyatt Tower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the lawyer of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for taking instructions from the Authority till April 29, in a case against re-lease cancellation of the land auctioned for the Grand Hyatt Tower.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar remarked that this is a case of factual controversies, why should the CDA itself be given the direction to make the decision.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the petitions seeking to restore the re-cancelled lease of the Grand Hyatt Tower. The company and apartment owners have approached the court against the CDA decision.

The CDA lawyer Kashif Ali Malik Advocate informed the court that the value of this land is more than Rs 50 billion. Despite the passage of twenty years since the auction, no payment has been made to the CDA.

There is a Supreme Court decision on the lease, which has not been implemented, the petition is not even hearable.

The petitioners’ lawyers said that we are the petitioners, we should be heard first. The Supreme Court had ordered the lease to be reinstated, but the CDA did not even submit a payment schedule. CDA lawyer Kashif Malik said that even before this, the CDA had canceled the lease due to non-payment. The Supreme Court had reinstated the lease by giving a conditional order for the payment of Rs 17 billion. Only one installment has been paid in six years. The lease was canceled again in 2023 for not fulfilling the conditions of the Supreme Court's decision. The court adjourned the hearing till April 29, giving time to the CDA lawyer to take instructions.