CDA leases out 5438 acres land for agro-farming so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) leased out 5438.02 acres of land for agro-farming so far.

In a written reply to a question in the Senate, the interior ministry said the government has received Rs. 1238.

192 Million in revenues from these leased lands so far.

The lands have been allotted for the purpose of growing Vegetable, poultry and Orchard farming. The total time period of lease was 33 years, which could be extended once or twice for 33 years each, it further said.