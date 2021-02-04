UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Leases Out 5438 Acres Land For Agro-farming So Far

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

CDA leases out 5438 acres land for agro-farming so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) leased out 5438.02 acres of land for agro-farming so far.

In a written reply to a question in the Senate, the interior ministry said the government has received Rs. 1238.

192 Million in revenues from these leased lands so far.

The lands have been allotted for the purpose of growing Vegetable, poultry and Orchard farming. The total time period of lease was 33 years, which could be extended once or twice for 33 years each, it further said.

Related Topics

Senate Interior Ministry Capital Development Authority From Government Million

Recent Stories

Abbas Afridi joins Karachi Kings

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

31 minutes ago

Germany reports 14,211 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Lahore witnesses huge traffic mess due to security ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends events, weddings, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.