CDA Likely To Generate Around Rs 2.5 Bln On Building By-laws' Compliants

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

CDA likely to generate around Rs 2.5 bln on building by-laws' compliants

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is likely to generate around Rs 2.5 billion revenue on compliants of building by-laws by different commercial premises situated in sectoral area of the city.

The said revenue would be generated from the commercial premises which were under category of compoundable violations while strict action including demolishing or removal of violations would also be taken against non-compoundable violations or irregularities, the spokesman of civic agency Sunday said.

The Building Control Directorate-I has segregated premises on the basis of violations committed by the owners under compoundable and non-compoundable violations categories, he added.

Till now for many years, he said, those buildings were continued to carry out business activities without paying fees. However, either these would have to comply with the fee structure already in practice or will be proceeded against.

Under compoundable violations category premises which have not obtained approval of building plans or have not yet obtained completion certificates are included.

Such premises are also included which have provision of certain floors however, the owners only got building plan approval of lesser floors and constructed remaining floors without obtaining approval of building plans.

It may be mention here that the authority had taken various initiatives aimed to ensure discipline in all spheres.

"Lacunas in the system were being fixed while the sources of revenue generation, which were never touched in the past also being explored," the spokesman added.

Prior to this exercise, consolidated/compiled data of the commercial buildings was not available with Building Control Directorate-I which result in violations of building by-laws in the city and was ultimately affecting the revenue generation process. Under this survey, more than 3000 commercial premises situated in Blue Area, Marakiz, Class-III markets, I&T Centers and petrol pumps were inspected and required data was collected and compiled.

After segregating data, authority has started issuing notices and show-cause notices to the owners of the commercial premises to compel them for complianceof building by-laws.

