CDA Likely To Generate Rs. 2.5 Blns On Complaints Of Building By Laws

Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is likely to generate around Rs. 2.5 billions on compliants of building by-laws by different commercial premises situated at sectorial area of the city.

In this context, after completing a comprehensive survey of the commercial buildings in the sectorial area of the city, Building Control Directorate-I has segregated premises on the basis of violations committed by the owners under compoundable and non-compoundable violations categories.

The said revenue would be generated from the commercial premises which are under category of compoundable violations while strict action including demolishing or removal of violations would be taken against non-compoundable violations or irregularities.

Till now for many years these buildings had continued to carry out business activities without paying the fee. However, either these would have to comply with the fee structure already in practice or would be proceeded against.

Under compoundable violations category premises which have not obtained approval of building plans or have not yet obtained completion certificates of building are included.

Furthermore, under this classification such premises are also included which have provision of certain floors however, the owners only got building plan approval of lesser floors and constructed remaining floors without obtaining approval of building plans.

Furthermore, other violations which can be covered under the fines also fall under compoundable violations.

It is to be mention here that incumbent management of the authority has taken various initiatives aimed to ensure discipline in all spheres. Lacunas in the system are being fixed while the sources of revenue generation, which were never touched in the past, are being explored.

As result of multi-pronged policies and initiatives of the authority not only longstanding issues of the Federal Capital are being addressed affectively but gradually authority has attaining financial stability coupled with a permanent source of revenue generation for the authority.

Prior to this exercise, consolidated/compiled data of the commercial buildings was not available with Building Control Directorate-I which was resulting in violations of building by-laws in the city and was ultimately affecting the revenue generation process.

Under this survey, more than 3000 commercial premises situated in Blue Area, Marakiz, Class-III markets, I&T Centers and petrol pumps were inspected and required data was collected and compiled.

After segregating of data, authority has started issuing notices and show-cause notices to the owners of the commercial premises to compel them for compliance of building by-laws.

