'CDA Making 80 Filtration Plants Operational'

The water supply wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed installation of 80 water filtration plants at various locations in Islamabad to provide clean drinking water to the residents of the federal capital

The plants were set up in sectors of G and I series while the installation of 20 new units were underway at sectors G-6, G-9, F-6, G-8, F-7 and F-8 which will be operational in short span of two months, Deputy Director General (Water) Sardar Khan Zimri told APP on Friday.

He said similarly, the water supply wing is identifying suitable places to install more filtration plants for the convenience of the locals. He told that a proposal had been sent to the CDA administration for installation of water filtration plants each in sector I-14 and Alipur Farash to facilitate the residents. Similarly, an inactive water filtration plant in Korang area was also made functional which added about two million gallons of extra water to the water system network, he said adding, there has also been a significant increase in water supply and pressure in the area.

The CDA through various measures has overcome the water shortage issue, he said, adding that earlier there were around 350 daily complaints but nowadays they have been reduced to 150.

"CDA is supplying water regularly as per available sources and the Wing has increased two (2) million gallons per day water on directions of the Authority's Chairman due to Ramadan," he noted.

Similarly, he told a helpline has been set up for protecting water from wastage and challans were issued to violators. Citizens can report the leakage at any time on WhatsApp number 03357775444 while inquiry offices for water tankers supply were functional in all the sectors, he added.

Zimri said that online Khuli Kachehri on water supply issues in areas falling within municipal limits of Islamabad were being held on weekly basis live on CDA official facebook from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. "We have repaired tube wells and also fixed many leaked lines," he said, adding that recently the CDA management had approved funds for improve water supply system in the capital city.

"With better water management during winter, we have saved sufficient water in reservoir by rationing. Now we have enough water sources in dam till next monsoon. Also saved about 10 MG per day water by removing leakages and replacement of profusely leaking lines in a year," he added.

To help improve water storage in the federal capital, he said the federal apex agency has started taking stern action against illegal service stations. Actions are being taken after serving prior notices to the service station owners, he told.

The Deputy DG Water Management said that in order to improve the performance of field staff and monitor the vehicles, the CDA management had installed a modern tracking system. He said that system would be monitored with the help of a single dashboard.

The government and management of CDA are making efforts to start the Ghazi Barotha project whereas the Chirrah Dam project and extension of Khanpur Dam were also under consideration, he said while replying to a question.

It is worth mentioning that CDA was using to charge Rs100 to provide 1/3 tanker.

