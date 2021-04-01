UrduPoint.com
CDA Making All Out Efforts For Islamabad's Beautification, Greenery

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is making all out efforts to enhance the beauty and greenery of the Federal capital by planting trees.

In this regard, roses, flowers, fruits and shade plants are being planted across the city, said a press release.

During the last few days, a large number of trees have been planted on 7th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Shahra Dastur, Margalla Road, Srinagar Highway and other major highways with modern art and various designs.

On the other hand, beautiful lights have been installed around these plants and trees to beautify the view of natural trees and flower bushes at night.

Stone patching and afforestation work is also being carried out around the city's natural drains to make them environment friendly, clean and prevent them from getting dirty again.

