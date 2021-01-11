ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed on Monday said that the authority making all out efforts to restore natural beauty of the capital city by utilizing its available resources.

Chairman CDA said this during his surprise visits to various sectors of the city.

He directed the department of MPO, Street Lights, and Sanitation to speed up the pace of work for beautification and restoration of the infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that the authority is taking steps to restore the basic structure of the city. Infrastructure of the whole city will be restored with in few months.

CDA is committed for providing best facilities to the citizens by restoring the natural beauty of the city, he added.

He said CDA has initiated a number of projects regarding restoration of infrastructure, beautification of the city, and other developmental works.

Chairman CDA directed the environment department to establish a flower bed at Jinnah avenue to enhance the beauty. Department of Sewerage and Sanitation has been directed to ensure the cleanliness of all the gutters and main holes in the city.

Best sanitation services should be provided to the citizens. There will be no compromise on cleanliness.

Chairman directed the department of street lights to restore all the street lights of the city within two months. He asked the environment department to upgrade the parks, cleanliness at green belts, and to plant more saplings for enhancing the beauty.