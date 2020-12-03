UrduPoint.com
CDA Making Islamabad More Green, Clean: Chairman CDA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:51 PM

CDA making Islamabad more green, clean: Chairman CDA

Capital Development Authority (CDA) work was underway on the project of the beautification of Golara Interchange as authority was committed for clean and green capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) work was underway on the project of the beautification of Golara Interchange as authority was committed for clean and green capital.

Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad, while inspecting the sites of the various projects initiated by CDA, said that mega developmental projects have been initiated in the city and delayed works in new sectors have also been resumed.

The work on projects of provision of clean drinking water to citizens, cleanliness, city sewerage, beautification, lane marking, kerb stone, up-gradation of parks, restoration of street lights, plantation campaign and other projects have also been initiated, he added.

People of the capital will witness an historical change in the city very soon.

While inspecting the Golra Interchange, Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmad said that this interchange is the face of the capital as it is the entry point of the city. He directed the officials and workers to fasten the pace of the work on Golra interchange.

During his visit to Srinagar Highway, the Chairman directed the concerned authority for completion of carpeting and other work on road. Aamir Ali Ahmad also visited the sector I-10, I-11, and H-10 and directed the officials to resolve the issues being faced by the masses of these sectors on priority basis.

